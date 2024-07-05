Windward (LON:WNWD) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.23). Approximately 88,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 94,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.19).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.73) price objective on shares of Windward in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Windward Price Performance

About Windward

The stock has a market cap of £85.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,209.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 102.02.

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime skills to digitalize the maritime industry. The company offers trading and shipping solutions, including sanction compliance, business intelligence, TBML, and fuel consumption; supply chain and logistics solutions, consisting of ocean freight visibility, vessel ETA, ports and terminal insights, and exception management; and government and public sector solutions, such as predictive risk insights, IUU fishing, and multi-source investigation.

Further Reading

