Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,560,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,861,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,357.4% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after buying an additional 1,100,929 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,007,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,426,000 after buying an additional 359,198 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 854,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 28,936 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.83. 837,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,455. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

