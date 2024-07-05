Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, DORVAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,845,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.84 and a 200 day moving average of $217.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

