Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $813,000 Stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 150,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 335,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

CMBS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,534. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

iShares CMBS ETF Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.