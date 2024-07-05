Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $513,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 145,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,909,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

AMD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.90. 26,980,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,034,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.55. The company has a market cap of $264.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

