Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires 14,320 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $19,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT remained flat at $50.88 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,204 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

