Whelan Financial Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Whelan Financial acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Kaye Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 55,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,315.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 219,742 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,889,000 after buying an additional 210,644 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.61. 5,029,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,798,412. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

