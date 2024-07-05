Whelan Financial Has $797,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Whelan Financial lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 136,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 149,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $17,337,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $77.55. The stock had a trading volume of 209,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,498. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average is $77.35. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.