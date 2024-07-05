Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.75.

A number of analysts have commented on WBS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

WBS opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

