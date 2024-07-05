Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WAY. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.60.
About Waystar
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
