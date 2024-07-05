Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.05. 721,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.61. The firm has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.