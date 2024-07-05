Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VSTO. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $38.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,671 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 417,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $9,884,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 298,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,002,000 after buying an additional 164,385 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

