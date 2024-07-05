ViciCoin Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (VCNT)

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. ViciCoin has a total market capitalization of $216.75 million and $292,161.58 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ViciCoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One ViciCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $21.75 or 0.00037605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ViciCoin

ViciCoin launched on May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,966,045 tokens. The official website for ViciCoin is vicicoin.io.

Buying and Selling ViciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ViciCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ViciCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

