Veracity Capital LLC Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $174.05. The company had a trading volume of 761,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,250. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.17 and its 200-day moving average is $171.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

