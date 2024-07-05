Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells $199,679.28 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $199,679.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,622.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $188,508.96.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $1,041,450.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $928,800.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.34. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $82.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 11,000.0% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 377,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after buying an additional 374,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,203,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,398,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vaxcyte by 11.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

