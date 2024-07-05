Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 117.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,041,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.42. 395,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,185. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

