Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,850 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,460,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,752,000 after buying an additional 112,304 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,389,000 after purchasing an additional 101,283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,424,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,844,000 after purchasing an additional 221,310 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,658,000 after purchasing an additional 153,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 687,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,729,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.02

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 153,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,787. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.8301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

