Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,570,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132,612 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SID. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 40,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SID has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.90 to $2.90 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 0.8 %

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 726,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,122. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.16. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1395 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently 288.89%.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

