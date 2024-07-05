Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,066,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,462,000 after purchasing an additional 138,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,162,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,468,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,684,000 after buying an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $435.20. The stock had a trading volume of 647,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $434.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.36.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

