Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $102,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $211,611,000 after buying an additional 2,504,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $52,121,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108,486 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $114,423,000 after buying an additional 1,167,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPR

Tapestry Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,043. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.