Van ECK Associates Corp Has $15.36 Million Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 3,330.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746,122 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $15,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 80.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 156,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CVE stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,822,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,643,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.07. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

