Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,124 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 68,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 353,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after buying an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

