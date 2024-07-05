Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,432,000 after acquiring an additional 522,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 171,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.62.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $87.75. 562,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,304. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.92 and its 200 day moving average is $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $93.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.