Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 12,998 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Fortive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,902,000 after acquiring an additional 181,948 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Fortive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,873,000 after acquiring an additional 512,414 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,929,000 after acquiring an additional 878,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fortive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,568,000 after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,686,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FTV shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.