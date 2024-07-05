Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $859,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 8.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 3,147.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.51. The company had a trading volume of 73,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,522. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $261.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.47.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

