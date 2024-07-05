Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 5,174 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $90,105 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.09. 970,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

