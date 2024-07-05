Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Down 1.6%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.55 and last traded at C$5.55. Approximately 5,576 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 2,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.64.

Urbana Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$55.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.27.

Get Urbana alerts:

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Urbana had a net margin of 76.81% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of C$50.45 million during the quarter.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.