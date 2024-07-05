United States Steel (NYSE:X) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United States Steel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.78.

NYSE X opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.93. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,952,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $95,529,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $68,840,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $53,338,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $49,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

