United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Down 4.9%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.55. 3,788,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 7,442,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $896.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

