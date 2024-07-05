United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Stock Position Lowered by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147,904 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE UMC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.34. 13,247,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,762,158. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.93. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMC. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

