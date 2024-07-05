Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,835 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after buying an additional 43,275,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $783,401,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,273,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,419,446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,072,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,869,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,031,445. The company has a market capitalization of $148.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

