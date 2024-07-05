Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,605,000 after buying an additional 4,662,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after buying an additional 2,920,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $89,286,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $77,574,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after buying an additional 1,465,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

