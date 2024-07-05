Tyra Biosciences’ (TYRA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday.

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $891.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

