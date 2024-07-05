Truist Financial Raises Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $55.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGNX. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.54.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 1.42. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.14 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. Research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cognex by 94.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 4.8% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cognex by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

