TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Major Shareholder Purchases $674,205.12 in Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 67,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $674,205.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,569,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,679,754.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 55,000 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $578,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 14,084 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $136,896.48.

On Monday, June 3rd, Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 2,568 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $24,241.92.

On Friday, May 10th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 11,789 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $100,560.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBRG opened at $11.19 on Friday. TruBridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $167.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53.

TruBridge ( NASDAQ:TBRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $83.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TBRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TruBridge in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

