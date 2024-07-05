Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Shares Up 3.6%

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.86.
Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, primarily invests in the securities of public and private companies. It also focuses on the construction of port infrastructure; and provision of services and equity ownership in businesses that support aquaculture, renewable energy, and oil and gas sectors, as well as other port developments.
