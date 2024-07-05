Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Shares Up 3.6%

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Torrent Capital Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

About Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, primarily invests in the securities of public and private companies. It also focuses on the construction of port infrastructure; and provision of services and equity ownership in businesses that support aquaculture, renewable energy, and oil and gas sectors, as well as other port developments.

