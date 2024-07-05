Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $24.55 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $7.19 or 0.00012758 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion and approximately $750.34 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,351.10 or 0.99991554 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00063306 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,562,656 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,540,086.546403 with 2,494,552,581.8481245 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.66802911 USD and is down -12.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 450 active market(s) with $696,932,600.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

