Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Price Down 3% After Insider Selling

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.20. Approximately 2,383,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,075,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Specifically, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,422 shares in the company, valued at $582,163.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $1,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,212. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Toast Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.