Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Stock Price Down 2%

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 11,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 10,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Titan Logix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 19.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.70 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Titan Logix alerts:

Titan Logix (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Logix had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of C$1.75 million during the quarter.

About Titan Logix

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Logix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Logix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.