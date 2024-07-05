Timothy Archer Sells 9,650 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $1,082.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $975.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $913.34. The stock has a market cap of $141.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $574.42 and a 12-month high of $1,101.81.

Lam Research shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.42%.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

