The Root Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $31.17 Million (ROOT)

The Root Network (ROOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 5th. The Root Network has a total market cap of $31.17 million and $8.85 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Root Network has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One The Root Network token can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Root Network

The Root Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The Root Network’s official message board is linktr.ee/futureverse. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The Root Network’s official website is www.therootnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling The Root Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.02938432 USD and is down -10.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $8,367,667.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

