The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $378.42.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $333.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.43. The company has a market cap of $330.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

