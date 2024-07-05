The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $627.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,529.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at $442,529.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

