The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $341.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $301.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.85. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

