TFC Financial Management Inc. Sells 669 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Trading Down 1.5 %

CVX traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.31. 6,100,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,003,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

