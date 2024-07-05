Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 28.97% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.47.

Shares of TSLA opened at $246.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,841 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,296 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 48.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

