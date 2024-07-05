Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 596 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 142.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after acquiring an additional 203,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Synopsys by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,019,000 after acquiring an additional 153,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $1,272,143,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 929,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,545,000 after purchasing an additional 190,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.00, for a total value of $3,547,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,403,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.00, for a total value of $3,547,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,403,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,232 shares of company stock worth $21,436,741 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SNPS traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $606.99. The company had a trading volume of 491,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.51 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $574.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.39.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.