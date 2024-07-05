Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 922.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,173 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.4% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $470.28. 708,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,356. The firm has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $335.82 and a 52-week high of $486.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. UBS Group dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $462.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.61.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

