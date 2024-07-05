Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.64. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

