Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $570,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,424,000 after purchasing an additional 317,802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,213,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,092,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,911 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

